National Bank Financial Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,100.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,071.43.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,025.59 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52-week high of C$2,065.00. The stock has a market cap of C$42.93 billion and a PE ratio of 97.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,892.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

