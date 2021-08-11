National Bank Financial Increases Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$141.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRBZF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $103.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.86. Premium Brands has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $104.77.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

