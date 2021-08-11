Needham & Company LLC Boosts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $23.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Compass stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

