Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NKTR stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,401 shares of company stock worth $1,264,788. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

