Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

