Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 77.55 ($1.01), with a volume of 375858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netcall from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The company has a market capitalization of £117.90 million and a PE ratio of 65.93.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

