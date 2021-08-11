Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Netlist stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

