New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

NEN traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

