New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $603,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,682. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.61. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.