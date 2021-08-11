New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

