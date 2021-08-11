New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,000 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $122.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

