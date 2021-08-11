New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.75.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.