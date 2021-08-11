New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comerica were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

