NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NewAge were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NewAge by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NewAge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBEV. Roth Capital lowered their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NewAge Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

