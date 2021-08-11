NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBEV. Roth Capital decreased their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20. NewAge has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 215,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 272,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.
About NewAge
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.