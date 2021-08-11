NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBEV. Roth Capital decreased their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20. NewAge has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 215,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 272,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

