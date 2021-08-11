NexImmune, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 11th

NexImmune’s (NASDAQ:NEXI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. NexImmune had issued 6,471,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $110,007,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $281.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

