NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NEXI stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,441. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.