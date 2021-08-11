NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

