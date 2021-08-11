NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $425.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $431.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

