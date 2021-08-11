NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $719,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

