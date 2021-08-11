NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.