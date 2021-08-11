NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

