NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of NextCure worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $2,789,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextCure by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

NXTC stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

