Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,774 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.