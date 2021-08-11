Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Noah were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.