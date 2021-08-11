Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.12

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 82945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NRDBY. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

