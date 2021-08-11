Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NMG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 129,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.52 million and a P/E ratio of -16.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

