NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

