Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million to $670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,878. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

