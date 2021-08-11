NuCypher (NU) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $184.38 million and $78.75 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00873053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00109283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00153786 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,250,164,826 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

