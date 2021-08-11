Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Ardagh Group worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $486.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,303.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

