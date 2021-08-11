Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChromaDex by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $604.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

