Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of JHB remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,259. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

