Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 197,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.