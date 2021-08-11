NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.550 EPS.

NVEE traded up $7.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. 3,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,500. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

