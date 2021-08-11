Nyxoah S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) Quiet Period To Expire on August 11th

Nyxoah’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Nyxoah had issued 2,835,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $85,050,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

