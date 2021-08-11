Oatly Group (OTLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,909. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 17.04 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 22.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

