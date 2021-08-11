Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. 1,417,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,976. The stock has a market cap of $838.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

