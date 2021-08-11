OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Head to Head Contrast

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFS Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $45.47 million 3.09 $3.69 million $0.92 11.38 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.90 -$35.45 million $0.03 941.67

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. OFS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OFS Capital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 92.88% 7.19% 2.23% Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OFS Capital and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

OFS Capital currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given OFS Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Logan Ridge Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of OFS Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OFS Capital beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

