Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OLMA stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,217. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39.

OLMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,656.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $2,093,513. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

