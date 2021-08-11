Oliver James Rigby Acquires 62 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby bought 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

The Panoply stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £204.33 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. The Panoply’s payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

