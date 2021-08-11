OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE:OLO opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.