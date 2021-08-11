Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 5 0 2.63 SL Green Realty 1 5 0 0 1.83

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus target price of $39.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 9.34 $159.33 million $3.23 10.80 SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.76 $379.80 million $7.11 10.16

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Healthcare Investors. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 23.48% 5.31% 2.24% SL Green Realty 32.04% 5.78% 2.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

