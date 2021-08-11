ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $201.2-204.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.13 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 638,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,287. ON24 has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.