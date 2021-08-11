Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 189.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 28.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ondas by 5,989.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,225. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

