Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

