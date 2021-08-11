OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Head to Head Analysis

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OP Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.47 $13.13 million $0.85 12.45 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.48 $1.67 million N/A N/A

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 28.25% 13.14% 1.36% Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.91% 7.20% 0.60%

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. OP Bancorp pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OP Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of February 3, 2021, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

