Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LPRO traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 46,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

