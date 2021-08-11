Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LPRO traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 46,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.