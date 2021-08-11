Oppenheimer Comments on Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03).

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

SNSE opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

