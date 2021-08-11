Oppenheimer Raises PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 73.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

