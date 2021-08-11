Oppenheimer Raises PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 73.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36.
In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
